Cottages for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 400 m²
For sale cottage for decoration with a plot of 19 acres in the prestigious cottage village "…
$180,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage 4 rooms
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious cottage is sold in ag. Zhdanovichi, completely ready for living, built on an indi…
Price on request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 363 m²
Stylish and functional house for round-the-year life 1 km from Minsk, in an oasis of nature …
$455,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 878 m²
House in a high degree of readiness, the walls are plastered, on the floor, a screed, warm f…
$580,000
