  2. Belarus
  3. Lahojsk selsaviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
For sale a new unique cottage premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cottage villag…
$87,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
For sale is a cozy and fully ready for year-round living house located in a modern horticult…
$129,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Cottage in ST "Veryagi" for year-round living 100% readiness with all communications 30 km f…
$140,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
Price on request
Cottage in Auhustova, Belarus
Auhustova, Belarus
Area 443 m²
You will not find the best quality, you will not build it. Almost 600 k. conditional investe…
$279,900
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 297 m²
The concept of the house is a stylish alternative to a cramped apartment with a bunch of nei…
$119,900
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 369 m²
Exclusive cottage in the club EcoVillage ❤️ Unique three-level cottage in a closed club vill…
$169,900
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Cottage for sale in D. Silici! Minsk region, Silici - distance from Minsk 27 km. In Silichy …
$39,500
Properties features in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
