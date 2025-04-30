Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garage for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Kalodziscanski selski Savet
54
Zdanovicki selski Savet
28
Paparnanski selski Savet
18
Rakauski selski Savet
4
131 property total found
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
Cottage in Holatsk, Belarus
Cottage
Holatsk, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale cottage 2019 built in ag. Golotsk. 20 minutes on the road from MKAD and you are in …
$200,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
House for year-round living near Minsk ❤️ House at the price of an apartment, just 5 minutes…
$99,900
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 166 m²
Big brick house for sale in ag. Ratomke, 8 km from Minsk. Molodechno direction, Minsk distri…
$119,999
Cottage 7 rooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 7 rooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of the village of Gubichi…
$780,000
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 363 m²
Stylish and functional house for round-the-year life 1 km from Minsk, in an oasis of nature …
$465,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
For sale a modern cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious cottage village "Perk…
$117,000
Cottage in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
Cottage in Vazynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Vazynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A house with a bath near the Viley reservoir! ❤️ A unique cottage with a territory of 25 acr…
$36,900
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
Cottage in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Brick house with repairs in the d. circle! ❤️ One-storey house (with the possibility of equi…
$89,490
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale exclusive premium cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture surrounded by woo…
$750,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 512 m²
- Energy efficient house built in 2023; built on an individual architectural design project;…
$475,000
Cottage in Cackava, Belarus
Cottage
Cackava, Belarus
Area 283 m²
Elite cottage near the river Bird in ag. Chachkovo! Acquisition of the object is possible wi…
$269,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Wonderful cottage - cozy and beautiful - with a well-groomed …
$150,000
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 158 m²
In the cottage development of the agro-town Bolshevik sold a residential house with a summer…
$143,000
Cottage in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage
Uzda, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buzuna, Volozhinsky…
$215,000
Cottage in Navasyno, Belarus
Cottage
Navasyno, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Unique solid spacious cottage, two full-fledged residential floors.The area of the NSS is 24…
$160,900
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Cottage in Akcabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akcabrski, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house has central sewerage, heated floors, roof of metal roof, walls of gas silicate blo…
$110,000
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 307 m²
Elite cottage in the agricultural town of Senica A unique work of modern architecture is fo…
$430,000
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 268 m²
For sale three-level cottage just 1 kilometer from MKAD. ag. Senitsa. The total area is 267.…
$370,000
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 164 m²
2-storey house for year-round living, filled with family coziness and warm atmosphere. If yo…
$165,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Cottage in ST "Veryagi" for year-round living 100% readiness with all communications 30 km f…
$140,000
