Cottages for sale in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Large, spacious house made in 2 levels:   on the ground floor there is a kitchen - a dining…
$235,000
Cottage in Rakaw, Belarus
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 162 m²
• Total area: 161.9/72.8/14.7 • The house consists of 4 living rooms, kitchen, garage, bathr…
$100,000
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buzuna, Volozhinsky…
$215,000
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
A great cottage near Minsk! Heating warm floors and fireplace. Electricity 220V and 380V. Th…
$64,000
Properties features in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
