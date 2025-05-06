Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

Zhdanovichy
7
Cottage Delete
Clear all
27 properties total found
Cottage in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 295 m²
For sale cottage -75% readiness in the village of Lyakhovshchyna, 11 km from the Moscow Ring…
$135,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cottag…
$595,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 372 m²
Urgent sale of a modern cottage in Tarasovo! Stylish 2-storey cottage, fully ready for livin…
$265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a new modern cottage in the prestigious cottage village "Ratomka-Minskoe Sea", Molo…
$255,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 740 m²
There are better cottages, there are worse, and there are unique ones. The proposed cottage …
$489,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 259 m²
Cottage for sale with Eurorenovation in ag. Ratomka. Minsk district, 5.5 km from MKAD. A ho…
$250,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 257 m²
If you want to live near Minsk in an environmentally friendly and beautiful place, breathe f…
$249,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 136 m²
House, the village of Tarasovo, s/t "Kuntsevschina" 3 levels, walls - white brick, roof - me…
$115,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 382 m²
On the plot of 15 acres, birch and pine trees, boulders from the Braslav lakes were preserve…
$480,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale is a new premium modern country house adjacent to the forest 100% readiness on the …
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale a luxury cottage with a plot in a.g. Ratomka, Vileyskaya str. (6 km from MKAD).High…
$360,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house, built in 2019, commissioned in 2019. House of gas silicate blocks + insul…
$370,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 400 m²
For sale cottage for decoration with a plot of 19 acres in the prestigious cottage village "…
$180,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 592 m²
Conquer the peaks of luxury with your new home! ❤️ Welcome to your new luxury estate - the p…
$299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 253 m²
The house is located in the most premium location of Ratomka, which offers a unique opportun…
$366,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 330 m²
The plot with a slight slope is fenced with a net. Access roads are asphalted. The distance …
$200,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale is a new premium modern country house adjacent to the forest 100% readiness on the …
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 530 m²
For sale multifunctional spacious cottage with terraces! 3 km from MKAD! Grodno direction, n…
$650,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage 4 rooms
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious cottage is sold in ag. Zhdanovichi, completely ready for living, built on an indi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 363 m²
Stylish and functional house for round-the-year life 1 km from Minsk, in an oasis of nature …
$465,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 878 m²
House in a high degree of readiness, the walls are plastered, on the floor, a screed, warm f…
$580,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 166 m²
Big brick house for sale in ag. Ratomke, 8 km from Minsk. Molodechno direction, Minsk distri…
$119,999
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 263 m²
- qualitatively rebuilt house (built for himself), competent project and competent zoning of…
$160,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go