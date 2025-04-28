Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

18 properties total found
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 170 m²
For sale cottage in the picturesque village of Drozdovo, located within the city of Minsk an…
$199,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 467 m²
This is an offer for those who want to enjoy all the beauty of country life and take full ad…
$659,000
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 407 m²
In the prestigious village of Valeryanovo, we sell for you a cozy, good-quality cottage for …
$385,000
Cottage in Sonyechny, Belarus
Cottage
Sonyechny, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
This is not just a fashionable mansion in a modern Slavic style, built to stand for centurie…
$589,000
Cottage in Sonyechny, Belarus
Cottage
Sonyechny, Belarus
Area 390 m²
This is not just a fashionable mansion in the modern Slavic style, built to stand for centur…
$589,000
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Exclusive Cottage 4 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Drozdovo, Minsk region surrounded by a f…
$465,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 667 m²
Spacious cottage with a total area of 660 sq.m. - three residential levels and ground floor.…
$460,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 409 m²
Good location next to Minsk !  Cozy, comfortable holiday home.   The environment is in a mod…
$389,999
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Cottage in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Cottage
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 219 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture in the prestig…
$299,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 451 m²
Modern, elite cottage in a prestigious area, in a beautiful, quiet place - in the immediate …
$227,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 234 m²
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany:   Level 2, built in 2016,   …
$430,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 346 m²
A beautiful home that is waiting for you! Each of us dreams of a place where you can breathe…
$572,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 164 m²
In the prestigious village of Valerjanovo, we sell you a good cottage for a comfortable stay…
$295,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Elite cottage in a prestigious area on a plot with landscape design, terrace, among pictures…
$1,20M
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 188 m²
For sale premium new cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture, adjacent to the forest…
$499,000
