  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astrosycki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 186 m²
For sale is a magnificent premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious…
$265,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
For sale a house with a bath in the station Fantasia-Silichi, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Roa…
$88,000
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 135 m²
• Total area of the House: 135 sq.m. HOUSE: This luxurious cottage, made of laminated bar of…
$328,500
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale stylish modern cottage made of red brick in the prestigious cottage village "Ag.Ost…
$125,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
House 19 km from Minsk, Logoi direction! ❤️ Two-storey residential building, which is additi…
$211,850
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Near the ag. Owls:- Shops.- School- The post office.- House of Culture- TempleFast logistics…
$159,000
Properties features in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus

