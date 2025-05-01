Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

21 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Cottage 7 rooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 7 rooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of the village of Gubichi…
$780,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 512 m²
- Energy efficient house built in 2023; built on an individual architectural design project;…
$475,000
Cottage in Akolica, Belarus
Cottage
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
For sale a new elite unique country mansion of premium class in the prestigious cottage vill…
$1,50M
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Modern Barnhouse! For sale a modern house in a modern cottage building - Galitsa D.(Minsk d…
$270,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 401 m²
House for sale in Raubichy for those who appreciate the space - 400 m2 on 20 acres. Floors a…
$550,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 611 m²
Elite and quote for sale; French Castle " on the banks of the Dubrovnik reservoir with 100% …
$2,00M
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Agency number 360/1 of 2024-11-14
$119,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 632 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of D. Gubic…
$690,000
Cottage in Maraliva, Belarus
Cottage
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 399 m²
For sale a residential house in a quiet elite cottage village of Maryalivo. The house is loc…
$390,000
Cottage in Maraliva, Belarus
Cottage
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 370 m²
You want your own home, but you don’t have the time to build it. So this option is for you! …
$390,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 256 m²
It is possible to exchange for an apartment with your surcharge! Keys on the day of the deal…
$219,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 295 m²
Cottage for sale in the village of Raubici! Excellent access roads (asphalt), near the lake,…
$370,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage of premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cot…
$320,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 124 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage of premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cot…
$300,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 290 m²
For sale is a modern, comfortable and comfortable cottage in Galitsa, in a picturesque place…
$389,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 118 m²
For sale premium modern cottage with a sauna adjacent to the forest premium class 100% readi…
$127,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Ostroshitsko-gorodoksky S/S, Budennoye, Minsk House St. 2, 18 km. From Minsk. For sale is …
$124,900
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 303 m²
For sale exclusive cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture adjacent to the forest in…
$377,000
Properties features in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

