Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalodziscanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
55 properties total found
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Exclusive Futuristic new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pine forest o…
$650,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
For sale is a prestigious premium-class cottage with a land plot of 11 acres in Kolodishchi,…
$220,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
House for sale in a closed cottage village Yasnaya Polyana!15 km from Minsk, Moscow directio…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 211 m²
For sale a new cottage in 2021 in the style of Chalet in Ag Kolodishchi in one of the most p…
$350,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
House for sale near the forest in the village of Lipova KolodaThe house is located in a secl…
$160,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale premium new cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage vil…
$339,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Contract number with the agency 30/2-25 of 2025-02-25
$150,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 315 m²
For sale a cottage in the style of a chalet 314.8 square meters. m with a basement of 100 sq…
$249,990
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 279 m²
Exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage for sale in the prestigious cottage v…
$450,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage in the private part of the "Glebkovsk…
$200,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Premium class cottage is sold 100% ready with furniture to the prestigious cottage village "…
$300,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 371 m²
Sale of a cottage in a picturesque corner a.g. Kolodishchi, Mikhailov Kut Street. Cottage in…
$197,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale stylish cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage village…
$379,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
In the agricultural town of Kolodishchi on the street. The gem is sold 2 unfinished houses (…
$185,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Good location of the house in a modern cottage building. A quiet cozy street, near the bus s…
$324,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Spacious modern house for sale in the picturesque garden partnership Solar Bor (near the ag.…
$175,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale a house with a plot of 15 acres in Kolodishchi with a house. Moscow direction 8 km …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Stylish country house! The village of Yukhnovka (modern cottage village) is located at a dis…
$200,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
The cottage is for sale. Kolodishchi, 6 Shpitalnika Street. The cost of the object includes …
$340,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 544 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious house built in 2022 in a prestigious cottage village o…
$310,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 370 m²
For sale a prestigious energy-efficient modern cottage near " Glebkovsky biosphere reserve "…
$310,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 188 m²
Sell the cottage, ag. Kolodischi, Minsk R-n, Moscow ex., 5 km from MKADhttp ://anexpert.by/v…
$748,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 224 m²
For sale is a modern reliable, thought-out high-quality house in the nearest suburb of Minsk…
$225,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Urgent sale, promotional price.Excellent cottage for country life in a picturesque place, th…
$279,000
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage 5 rooms
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer to your attentiona spacious comfortable cottage with modern renovation
$220,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage 5 rooms
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a spacious comfortable cottage with a guest house and a SPA area near Minsk Lan…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale bright, modern, high-quality, ready to live cottage in KolodishchiAll communication…
$330,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 337 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture wi…
$399,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
Modern cottage with bath, VIP location! ❤️Modern cottage 2018 with a bath complex, on a spac…
$530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go