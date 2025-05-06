Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale an exclusive new unique cottage in a premium pine forest 100% ready with furniture …
$220,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Modern house of good quality of ceramsy concrete blocks in the village of Maslovici- Magnifi…
$195,000
Cottage in Uzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufova, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Urgent!!Modern 2-level cottage, 100% ready, close to Minsk in AGR. Yuzufovo!!The house is fu…
$125,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
For sale is a beautiful, modern one-storey cottage in Lesina (20 km from MKAD in Myadel dire…
$109,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Wonderful cottage - cozy and beautiful - with a well-groomed …
$150,000
Properties features in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

