Cottages for sale in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

12 properties total found
Cottage in Staroe Salo, Belarus
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 237 m²
Cottage for sale in the old village! e. Old Selo is located 10 km from the Moscow Ring Road …
$184,000
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Near Minsk, a good cottage is sold in a quiet, cozy and picturesque place.15 minutes to the …
$149,000
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 231 m²
Find your corner of paradise! The house is ideal for a comfortable life outside the city a…
$265,000
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Convenient and large plot of the correct shape of 15 hundred (private property). At the stat…
$74,900
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Stylish modern cottage with a land plot of 20 acres per.Bird (Khatezhino), st.Field, Grodno …
$150,000
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 321 m²
The house is 10-12 minutes drive from the station. Stone slide, in a garden partnership adja…
$194,900
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
The modern cottage is cozy and functional.Thought out to the smallest detail to create maxim…
$212,000
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Precinct 2 houses. At home, close to the forest, complete silence. Good neighbors.One house …
Price on request
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Elite cottage in Hathezhino - to finish! Perfect for living and investingKhatezhino is not j…
$125,000
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. Hategino! Yeah. Khatezhino is 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the…
$196,000
Cottage in Staroe Salo, Belarus
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 197 m²
New house in Old Selo, 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, Khatezhinsky S/SThe building area of 315…
$214,900
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Cottage for sale for a large family, located on a plot of 18 acres, in private ownership, 9 …
$124,900
