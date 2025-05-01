Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 136 m²
For sale 2-storey comfortable cottage of laminated laminated timber in Novinka p. (district …
$345,000
Cottage in Lasany, Belarus
Cottage
Lasany, Belarus
Area 362 m²
$139,000
