Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Balarucki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Cottage in a picturesque location ❤️ Cozy cottage in the picturesque village of Dubnica, loc…
$94,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale a new modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage vi…
$165,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale is an exclusive new unique cottage adjacent to the forest of premium class 100% rea…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Exclusive new unique premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture is sold to the prestigi…
$260,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
The house is located just 13 km from Minsk, in the Logoi direction, in a picturesque place -…
$184,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 324 m²
Link to the TikTok review Spacious and modern residential building for sale in the village o…
$300,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Aleksycy, Belarus
Cottage
Aleksycy, Belarus
Area 230 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture ad…
$350,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale a modern cottage with a bath for a large family in 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road,…
$93,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
The modern house in the Logoisk region in the Myadel direction & nbsp is beautifully sold; A…
$154,950
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
A cottage is for sale in a picturesque place on Vyache in Markovshchyna. The cottage is loca…
$185,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go