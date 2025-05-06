Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barawlyany
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Barawlyany, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Elite cottage in a prestigious area on a plot with landscape design, terrace, among pictures…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 451 m²
Modern, elite cottage in a prestigious area, in a beautiful, quiet place - in the immediate …
$227,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 234 m²
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany:   Level 2, built in 2016,   …
$430,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 667 m²
Spacious cottage with a total area of 660 sq.m. - three residential levels and ground floor.…
$460,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go