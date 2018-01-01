Tunalı İnşaat
Tunalı İnşaat was established in 1976 and was transformed into a family company in 2004 and became Tunalı İnşaat Şti. Ltd. Our office is in Nicosia. Our fields of activity including construction ,Adhesives, Sealants & Chemical Products and historical building restoration.
We have taken our place among the leading companies in the sector in a short period of time by providing quality and reliable service with the world brands Mapei, Gürallar and Stoper.
Our company, which has over 3 million square meters of reference in the field of insulation, continues to grow with the mission of reliability, sustainability and business quality.
Our vision is to be a company that is followed in the sector by constantly renewing itself, offering innovative, correct solutions and continuing its quality services without compromising the principle of honesty.
Our services
Construction
Insulation
Selling adhesive sealents and chemical products for construction