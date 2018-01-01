Kömürcügil Construction Ltd. has been in the construction industry since 2003. The owner of the company Mustafa Kömürcügil had experience in the field by working in plaster and painting for over 30 years.

As the family company grew, the architect / director Ali Kömürcügil took on over 100 projects and therefore helped the company to grow.

In 2006 Kömürcügil Construction Ltd. joined the TRNC association of contactors. Since then the company became a well known brand for quality work, materials, maintenance and services.

As Kömürcügil Construction Ltd. our main goal is to create high quality constructions with the best materials for the most affordable prices. Of course while doing this, we pay attention to our clientele’s personal preferences. To be able to satisfy every clients choices, we have a wide variety of options to choose from in every step.

We construct high quality flats, villas, shops and offices. To this day we have done the construction to over 300 projects. We take pride in the fact we completed all of these before the due date to all our happy clients.