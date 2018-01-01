  1. Realting.com
Northern Cyprus, şehit ismet dülgeroğlu sok Tunalı 2 apt daire 1 no:1 Girne
Developer
2004
Languages
English, Türkçe
Website
www.tunaliinsaat.com
Tunalı İnşaat was established in 1976 and was transformed into a family company in 2004 and became Tunalı İnşaat Şti. Ltd. Our  office is in  Nicosia. Our fields of activity including construction ,Adhesives, Sealants & Chemical Products and historical building restoration. 
We have taken our place among the leading companies in the sector in a short period of time by providing quality and reliable service with the world brands Mapei, Gürallar and Stoper.
Our company, which has over 3 million square meters of reference in the field of insulation, continues to grow with the mission of reliability, sustainability and business quality.
Our vision is to be a company that is followed in the sector by constantly renewing itself, offering innovative, correct solutions and continuing its quality services without compromising the principle of honesty.

Construction 

Insulation

Selling adhesive sealents and chemical products for construction

Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
from € 238,140
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Tunalı İnşaat
A magnificent project which will bring a fantastic atmosphere to Long Beach. Located 400 meters from the sea, the project is right across a unique beach, relieves light on the future with its inspiring azure view, outstanding living spaces and social facilities. A 365-day luxury and holiday-like life await you in this project. Consisting of a total of four blocks, one block of which will serve as a hotel. Starting from the 9th floor and rising up to 28 floors by being terraced in the middle blocks. Two 5-star hotel projects located directly opposite, where also will be the biggest casino on the Island, uninterrupted seaside views, the privileged features of the project, and the rental and development prospect of the region transform  into an investment that continuously gains value. There is a total of 686 flats consisting of studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 residences and 4+1 or 5+1 luxury penthouses. The project promises its owners an exceptional life experience with its common areas and various retail areas.
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from € 135,099
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Tunalı İnşaat
Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu is a part of the Cittaslow Movement. There is a unique coastline of 22 KM which offers unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea. Get ready for a life of serenity and peace far away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Yet you are just 40 minutes away from urban life. With paradise like gardens, a gym and unobstructed mountain and sea views, 2 communal swimming pools the project is designed for 365 days of living. Carob Hill is the place where luxury meets the nature. Our stylishly designed houses consist of 3 different types: 1+1 Apartments (8 Units), 1+1 Loft Apartments (8 Units) and 2+1 Semidetached Villas (22 Units). Carob Hill will meet all your needs and offer you a comfortable life in nature with unobstructed sea views.
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
from € 143,113
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Tunalı İnşaat
A rare opportunity for this spectacular apartment, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Nicosia with the most spectacular views over the city.  Build and delivered to the highest standards, the apartments has 2 bedroom Modern Flat, that sets new standards in flat design and captures your attention with its simplistic style. A rarely found opportunity for those who appreciate quality and luxury!
