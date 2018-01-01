About the developer

Afik Group – an international real estate construction company operating in Israel, Turkey, Cyprus, Germany and Greece.

Our company is a well-established private family business founded in 1995 by Mr. Shimon Aikut, who has citizenship of Turkey and Israel and is the CEO. Our hallmark is the reliability and quality of our construction.

Our company uses its extensive experience in the construction industry and international relations to initiate and build dozens of projects.

Our company has extensive experience in the real estate markets of Israel, Turkey, Cyprus and Greece, as well as experience in the successful implementation of projects.

The company has identified the need for emerging real estate markets in Turkey and Cyprus, and is currently focusing on expanding its activities as a construction and real estate company in these markets.