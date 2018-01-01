  1. Realting.com
99850, Mersin 10, Turkey, KKTC, Doktorlar Sitesi Yani, Caesar Resort Mackenzie cad. Ezgi sokak Cevizli, Iskele
Developer
1995
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
About the developer

Afik Group – an international real estate construction company operating in Israel, Turkey, Cyprus, Germany and Greece.

Our company is a well-established private family business founded in 1995 by Mr. Shimon Aikut, who has citizenship of Turkey and Israel and is the CEO. Our hallmark is the reliability and quality of our construction.

Our company uses its extensive experience in the construction industry and international relations to initiate and build dozens of projects.

Our company has extensive experience in the real estate markets of Israel, Turkey, Cyprus and Greece, as well as experience in the successful implementation of projects.

The company has identified the need for emerging real estate markets in Turkey and Cyprus, and is currently focusing on expanding its activities as a construction and real estate company in these markets.

Apartments
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€ 407,734
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€ 576,653
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 20
Studio, total area 45 sq.m, balcony 7 sq.m. Deadline 2025-2027 .The price depends on the del…
€ 136,784
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bogaz
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
Penthouse, three bedrooms ( 3 + 1 ), 4 bathrooms, total area from 100 sq.m to 1551 sq.m, bal…
€ 447,831
New buildings
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€ 291,308
100–136 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Afik
An endless series of golden sands, secluded bays and wind-protected bays, softly washed with crystal clear waters, along with the warm hospitality of local residents, unique historical sights and rich culture will make Northern Cyprus your ideal second place of residence. The Caesar BLUE Line residential complex includes adjacent villas and quatro villas.
Residential complex Caesar Blue Villas
Residential complex Caesar Blue Villas
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€ 360,890
127 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Afik
Northern Cyprus is a unique place with a rich history, impressive views and attractive investment opportunities. Tell your customers about all the benefits of this region and help them make the right choice in favor of the real estate of Northern Cyprus. We are ready to provide all the necessary support and information for a successful transaction.       
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar PALM JUMEIRAH
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar PALM JUMEIRAH
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€ 136,784
45–92 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Afik
The residential complex Caesar Palm Jumeirah – a imaginative residential complex with many luxurious amenities for life and relaxation. This stunning project stands out for its unique palm-shaped pool, which makes an indelible impression, as well as panoramic pools on the 17th floor of each building for maximum relaxation. Houses 20 floors high. Among the other outstanding advantages of the complex – authentic Arab restaurant, lounge and pool bar, fountain and garden, as well as a wellness center with a sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, heated pool and modernly equipped gym.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar BLUE
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar BLUE
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€ 152,706
50–100 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Afik
Under the blue sky next to the picturesque mountains... Caesar Blue — is a modern residential complex located near the sandy beach on the Mediterranean Sea. Fully equipped apartment surrounded by fragrant gardens and Aqua Club — is a real decoration of Northern Cyprus. At your service there are many — relaxation options from relaxing Pilates to the shade of trees to exciting wakeboarding at sea.
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€ 106,011
46–198 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Afik
Modern LCD is located 600 meters from the picturesque sandy beach of the Mediterranean Sea, has a developed infrastructure suitable for recreation and permanent residence: swimming pools, a sauna, hammam, a fitness room, sports and playgrounds, mini water park for children, spa, shops, pharmacy, hospital, kindergarten, laundry, tour agency, car rental, karaoke / discotheque, restaurants, bakery.
Our agents in Northern Cyprus
Marina Anikina
Marina Anikina
15 properties
