Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
82
Kazafani
22
Bellapais
15
Erdemit
14
Show more
484 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
2+1 apartment in the center of Girne in the elite complex CC TowerSpacious and fully furnish…
$292,624
Leave a request
Mansion in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Zenith Villas — Luxury and Scenic Living in Kyrenia Zeytinlik Villas with Turkish Coats i…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Address-Estate Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Ultra luxury villas for sale in Girne Ozanköy area . 4 Bedroom villas with private pool, und…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Address-Estate Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$138,303
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Detached Spacious Houses in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern side of Cypr…
$570,594
Leave a request
Apartment in Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Area 65 m²
The complex is located in the cozy district of Doganky and includes only 40 apartments, whic…
$210,150
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate in a Seafront Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne is a well-developed city on the no…
$651,447
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
$227,298
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Set amidst olive trees, wildflowers and gentle sea breezes, this 4+1 designer villa. Number …
$1,76M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Villas in a Developed and Decent Location in Alsancak North Cyprus Girne, the pearl of Cypru…
$624,881
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 1/9
Stylish Design Properties in a Prestigious Project in North Cyprus Girne Located in the nor…
$855,890
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne has been a popular…
$406,543
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 room in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Seaview Apartments Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus, Girne Cyprus, the paradise island …
$162,848
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Seafront Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne, the pearl of North Cyprus, is home…
$380,011
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in a Complex Residential with Private Beach in Girne Karsiyaka Karsiyaka is a tow…
$360,345
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Apartments in a Mixed-Use Complex in Lapta North Cyprus Lapta with dazzling beautie…
$420,437
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$68,550
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Apartments in Girne Girne is a prestigious, coastal living space in No…
$143,331
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
We present a unique project of villas 3+1, which is built surrounded by the sea, mountains a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Mountain View Apartments with Infinity Pool in Girne Girne is one of the biggest cit…
$495,516
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Houses in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne The houses are located in an…
$679,168
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Number of floors 3
🌊 Ultra-luxurious 5+2 villa on the first sea line with a heated infinity pool – your dream h…
$1,14M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
$76,969
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
$120,263
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 3/3
Stylish Brand-New Apartments with Special Designs in North Cyprus Girne Stylish apartments a…
$359,220
Leave a request
Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 344 m²
The exquisite residential complex, which occupies a privileged position at the tops of the K…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$1,14M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate in a Seafront Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne is a well-developed city on the no…
$542,872
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in Girne in a Complex with Private Swimming Pool Esentepe is a beautiful neighbor…
$542,872
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex in Northern Cyprus Girne Girne is a big city in the …
$346,485
Leave a request

Property types in Girne Belediyesi

apartments
houses

Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go