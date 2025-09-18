  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.

BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.

Northern Cyprus, Girne Belediyesi
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
7 months
Languages
Languages
Русский
About the agency

BASTAU ESTATE - leading real estate professionals in Northern Cyprus
We will introduce you to unique objects - from cozy apartments to luxury villas, with stunning views. We make the process of buying real estate simple and safe.

Our main direction is the selection of real estate for relocation and earnings on investments. We accompany the entire process from the selection of real estate at the development stage to the successful sale with a profit for our investors. And all this - without commissions and interest-free installments.

Team. We are proud of our multilingual lineup of brokers who speak Russian, Turkish, Farsi, English and Ukrainian. We provide full customer service from A to Z, ensuring that each of your requests will be fully satisfied, because we strive to create the most convenient conditions for you.

In addition, we offer a full range of turnkey services to make the process of investing in real estate as convenient as possible. We take care of every detail, starting with the search for the most promising real estate and ending with the solution of all legal issues, registration of a residence permit and assistance in transferring funds.

Join us today and together we will create favorable conditions for the growth of your capital through real estate investments. We are ready to help you achieve your financial goals and make your experience with us unforgettable.

  • Flexible payment plan, from 0% to 80 months
  • Guaranteed yield from 8% to 15% per annum
  • No commission and no extra costs for services

It is possible to buy remotely in any currency or cryptocurrency.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 04:06
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
See all 4 new buildings
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Show all Residential complex INFINITY
Residential complex INFINITY
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,586
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
INFINITY is a modern residential complex designed and designed by Isatis Construction which offers a wide range of apartments with sea views. It is located 450 meters from the breathtaking Long Beach, which is a great place for a quiet life or just for relaxation.Residential complex INFINITY…
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Leave a request
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Show all Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,111
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU consists of 5 high-rise buildings, each with 28 floors, and 8 low blocks, each with 5 floors. The project is located on a plot with a total area of 90727.18 m2 and includes 2345 units, including studios, one, two, three bedroom apartments and penthouses.GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU …
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Leave a request
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Show all Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Apart-hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,934
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
The residential complex-giant CAESAR RESORT SPA has an ideal location relative to the Mediterranean Sea: only 300 m from the gently sandy beach of Long Beach (1.5 km long) with its famous restaurants, equipped with recreation areas, sports grounds, walking and bicycle paths.CAESAR RESORT SPA…
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Leave a request
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Show all Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,263
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
ELYSIUM is a low-rise luxury residential complex. The project is a closed microdistrict of elite real estate with a total area of 33,000 square meters. The territory has security, resort infrastructure, tropical garden, stylish landscape design, decorative lighting and lounge areas.ELYSIUM A…
Agency
BASTAU CORPORATION INVESTMENT LTD.
Leave a request
Our agents in Northern Cyprus
Sergey Antonovich
Sergey Antonovich
Agencies nearby
Lux home cyprus
Northern Cyprus, Girne Belediyesi
Company's year of foundation 1998
New buildings 1 Residential property 71 Lands 5
Lux home cyprus is the leading real estate agency in Northern Cyprus, trusted by thousands of families in their search for real estate. If you are looking for apartments, bungalows, villas or land in the Esentepe, Kyrenia, Famagusta or Guzelyurt area in Northern Cyprus, you are in the rig…
Leave a request
Luxury Life
Northern Cyprus, Gazimagusa Belediyesi
Company's year of foundation 2013
New buildings 2
Hello, my name is Ali. It is Luxury Life is one of the leading real estate companies in Northern Cyprus.  -On the real estate market for 9 years. We are trusted and we justify.  -With our team of effective lawyers and immigration consultants, we will help you safely purchase property and o…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go