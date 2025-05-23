Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
126
Agridaki
29
Lapithos
26
Vasilia
19
204 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
$150,329
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
$89,957
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,740
2 bedroom apartment in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$120,143
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
$354,777
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
$1,50M
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$57,606
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$283,972
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$102,224
Villa 3 rooms in Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Floor 1
The new villa project will be located on the first coastline in Lapta (North Cyprus). This i…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$715,567
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
$69,151
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
$270,593
2 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$62,537
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$170,774
4 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Property Features: • Land Area: 2000 m² • Villa Size: 225 m² • Pool: 11x6 meter swi…
$759,873
3 bedroom apartment in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
$90,077
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
$270,593
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$242,573
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$70,354
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$263,377
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$976,761
1 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-682   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta  – Distance to the sea -1500M – …
$203,761
Villa 7 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This beautiful villa is located in Alsanjak, 7 + 2, is a rare house where you can enjoy incr…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$252,553
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
$132,290
2 bedroom apartment in Elia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Elia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$168,369
Property types in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
