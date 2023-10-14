Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

apartments
88
houses
14
102 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/4
€115,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 1
Choose a dream house with amazing views of the sea? Then this is an offer for you. We presen…
€437,500
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Davlos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Davlos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 5-room villa 183 m² 100 meters from the beach. The villa is located in a very quiet a…
€809,342
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Related villa with its own pool, apartments on the 3rd floor ( 3 + 1 ), three bedrooms, 3 ba…
€447,004
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 owners, apartments on 2 floors ( 2 + 1 ), two bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. On the 1st …
€299,902
Villa 3 room villa in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Villa located in the Sunrise complex, Yenibogazici area Living area is  155 m2 Furniture a…
€389,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/9
Apartments 2+1 in the complex Abelia Residence in Boaz 🔹Initial installment £99.820, balanc…
€192,000
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Just a few steps away from the golden sands, with its business and entertainment centers bal…
€161,710
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Bogaz district. The project is …
€175,000
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/6
ID: CP-723   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -170M – Distan…
€165,630
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/6
ID: CP-719   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -200M – Distan…
€195,472
Penthouse 3 rooms in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-715   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara – Distance to the sea -50 M – Dis…
€304,393
Bungalow 4 rooms in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
ID: CP-709   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara   – Distance to the sea -700 M …
€482,873
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
ID: CP-701   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -300M – Distan…
€119,847
3 room apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/5
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Dist…
€220,127
2 room apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 5
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Dist…
€171,210
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 5
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Dist…
€134,522
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
ID: CP-683   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -500M – Dista…
€228,163
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
ID: CP-678   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -100M – Distan…
€189,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: CP-674   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta   – Distance to the sea -900M – Di…
€192,174
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-660   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -50M – Distanc…
€409,145
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-659   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / İskele Merkez   – Distance to the sea -15…
€186,546
Penthouse 4 rooms in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 2/2
ID: CP-658   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Long Beach – Distance to the sea -250M – Distanc…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-655   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz   – Distance to the sea -800M – Di…
€747,089
Villa 3 room villa in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 221 m²
ID: CP-655   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz   – Distance to the sea -800M – Di…
€473,157
1 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-655   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz   – Distance to the sea -800M – Di…
€186,772
Penthouse 2 rooms in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/7
ID: CP-640   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -550 m – Distance …
€300,000
2 room apartment in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-629   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele – Distance to the sea -400M – Supermarkets 3…
€219,900
2 room apartment with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/6
ID: CP-628   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach – Distance to the sea -350M – L…
€150,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in İskele District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/13
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larn…
€271,748

