Residential properties for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
76
213 properties total found
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offers yo…
€161,990
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€155,293
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€129,546
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€103,798
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex with all amenities in the Iskele area on the coast of Northern Cyp…
€106,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Boaz is located in the south-eastern part of the island on the road from Famagusta to Karpa…
€421,429
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€519,570
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
€576,145
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Cozy townhouse 185 m² with its own plot of land 285 m² in a small complex in Boaz. The beaut…
€456,067
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa 3+1 (210 m²) with its own plot of land 420 m², with a roof terrace of 85 m² an…
€438,748
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
New complex in Tatlysu. The village of Tatlysu is a 30-minute drive from the center of Kyre…
€686,987
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 5-room villa of 293 m² with its own plot of land of 400 m² 1 …
€571,527
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 4-room villa of 219 m² with its own plot of land of 300 m² 1 …
€488,973
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
4-room bungalow 200 m² with its own plot of land 400 m² 1 kilometer from the sea. The comple…
€476,272
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with by the sea, with вид на море in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with by the sea, with вид на море
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Luxury villa 3+2( 390 m²) with swimming pool 45 m² and own garden 150 m². Also for convenien…
€1,44M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Construction of the complex, consisting of 28 detached villas, will begin in July 2023.. Its…
€565,754
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments such as studios and penthouses…
€94,000
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€97,811
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
КВАРТИРА С ИДЕАЛЬНОЙ ИНФРАСТРУКТУРОЙ РЯДОМ С МОРЕМ: В продаже готовая к заселению квартира …
€140,191
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Инфраструктура резорта: Открытая парковка; Крытый и открытый бассейны; Детский бассейн; …
€140,191
Villa 2 room villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Вилла класса люкс. Проект "Four Seasons Life", который предлагает четыре сезона роскошной ж…
€525,717
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Двухспальные апартаменты в комплексе EDELWEISS — это комплекс класса люкс с широким спектром…
€157,715
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Двухспальневые апартаменты в комплексе EDELWEISS — это комплекс класса люкс с широким спектр…
€157,715
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Дом расположен в центре города в спальном районе, в пешей доступности школа Near East. Йени …
€110,984
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Инфраструктура: Открытый бассейн длинной 80 м; Крытый бассейн; СПА, баня, сауна; Тренаже…
€268,700
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Апартаменты 2+1 Лофт таунхаус в строящемся, современном комплексе La Isla Villas расположенн…
€233,652
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€105,000

