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Residential properties for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

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apartments
205
houses
36
241 property total found
Apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Studio apartment in Tatlis - real estate of North Cyprus by the seaNorth Cyprus property: sa…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Apartments in a Project Close to the Sea in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The elegant apar…
$283,833
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Penthouse 1 room in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with an Advantageous Location in North Cyprus Gazimağusa-İskele coas…
$174,223
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Penthouse 1 room in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Offering Social Living and Beach Comfort in Yeni Boğaziçi The apartments for sale…
$147,283
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments with Practical Interior Design in İskele Ötüken The İskele region of Cyprus is fa…
$310,410
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Apartments for Sale Near the Sea in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu is a peaceful seas…
$243,626
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu The apartments are located in an are…
$341,683
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Properties in a Luxe Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu Cyprus, the peaceful heaven in the Medi…
$323,062
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale in Calm Town in Gazimağusa Yeniboğaziçi Cyprus is one of the most develo…
$245,935
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1 room apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Offering Nature-Integrated Complex Living in Tatlısu North Cyprus, one o…
$243,939
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Complex in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus, the third largest islan…
$339,215
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
Investment Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu, on…
$378,444
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3 bedroom house in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
A new project located in the quiet area of Agia Triada in Protaras. It offers tranquility an…
$561,391
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Apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/5
145 m2, 3+1 Large Family Apartment – Gülseren / Gazimağusa Are you looking for a peaceful l…
$107,669
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Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
Flats Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Gazimağusa, North Cyprus Tatlısu is located on t…
$236,527
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments Offering Social Living and Beach Comfort in Yeni Boğaziçi The apartments for sale…
$203,214
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Penthouse 1 room in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to the Sea in North Cyprus Tatlısu The island of Cyprus is the third larges…
$174,223
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus Tatlısu Küçükerenköy is a popular…
$983,351
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments Near the Coast in a Socially Equipped Complex in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Tatlısu is on…
$242,471
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Compound in Tatlısu Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the M…
$281,728
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
Unobstructed Sea-View Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa Tatlısu, one of the unique regions o…
$311,568
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Rental Income Guarantee Apartments Near Beaches in Yeniboğaziçi, Gazimağusa One of the devel…
$175,826
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu The apartments are located in an are…
$226,306
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments Near the Coast in a Socially Equipped Complex in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Tatlısu is on…
$236,527
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4 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Compound in Tatlısu Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the M…
$432,026
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Near Tatlısu Port in North Cyprus Gazimağusa Northern Cyprus is the third biggest…
$236,527
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus Tatlısu Küçükerenköy is a popular…
$814,247
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Properties for Sale in a Compound in Tatlısu Gazimağusa The beautiful Mediterranean island o…
$203,214
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1 room apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex With a Holiday-Style Concept in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus island is …
$161,570
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalows in Developed Complex in North Cyprus Tatlısu The bungalows are located in Tatlısu …
$814,247
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Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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