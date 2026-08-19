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Residential properties for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

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apartments
287
houses
133
420 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
North Cyprus property: buy 2+1 apartments in the center of Girne (Kyrenia) with furniture an…
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
North Cyprus property: spacious 3+1 apartment with Turkish title in the centre of GirneNorth…
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The finished apartment in Girna will attract your attention!Imagine a cozy nest in the heart…
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Ready-made 2+1 apartment in the center of Girne Phoenix Tower will attract your attention!We…
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
North Cyprus property: apartment 3+1 in CC Towers with sea views in the center of KyreniaNor…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 509 m²
Detached Villas with Sea Views and Private Pools in Bellapais Girne Bellapais (Beylerbeyi) i…
$1,29M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
North Cyprus property - 2+1 finished apartment in the centre of Girne in Avrasya City comple…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Villas in an Exclusive Complex with Private Pools in Girne North Cyprus Bellapais region is …
$1,83M
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1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 penthouse in the center of Kyrenia with sea and mountain views (N…
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
North Cyprus property: apartment in the center of Kyrenia in HIGH TOWER with rental incomeRe…
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Sea view apartments in CC Towers in the center of Kyrenia will attract your attention!In the…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 382 m²
Floor 1/2
Duplex Houses with Private Pools in a Prestigious Complex in Girne, North Cyprus Girne, the …
$1,02M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Pool Complex in Lapta, North Cyprus These stylish apartment…
$223,542
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
North Cyprus property: 3+1 apartment in the centre of Girne in luxury complex CC Towers with…
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1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
North Cyprus real estate: 1-bedroom apartment with sea and mountain views in CC Towers, Kyre…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Pool Complex in Lapta, North Cyprus These stylish apartment…
$284,874
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Spacious apartment 2+1 with sea views in the center of Kyrenia | Ozyalcin 183Discover a brig…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Detached Villas with Sea Views and Private Pools in Bellapais Girne Bellapais (Beylerbeyi) i…
$1,02M
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Cozy apartment 2+1 in CC Towers on the 2nd floor in Kyrenia!Discover a comfortable life in t…
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1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Pool Complex in Lapta, North Cyprus These stylish apartment…
$210,761
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
North Cyprus property: 3+1 house in Girne city centre North Cyprus property in the city cent…
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Pool Complex in Lapta, North Cyprus These stylish apartment…
$255,796
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Apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
North Cyprus property: studio with panoramic sea and mountain views in CC Towers, Girne cent…
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
+LA CASALIA – 4 MER DUPLEX VILLA (3+1)WELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – your German p…
$2,84M
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with Nature Views in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak North Cyprus Girne is a prestigio…
$203,214
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Complex in a Decent Area in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one o…
$446,625
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate in a Seafront Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne is a well-developed city on the no…
$650,935
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Exclusive Features in North Cyprus Girne Edremit Edremit is a village wh…
$2,70M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Near the Main Road and Sea in Girne Lapta Offering a peaceful daily life, North C…
$162,802
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$310,410
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Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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