GP real estate

Northern Cyprus, Girne Belediyesi
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2011
On the platform
2 months
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Website
www.youtube.com/@GpRealEstateCyprus
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:12
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
08:00 - 22:00
Tuesday
08:00 - 22:00
Wednesday
08:00 - 22:00
Thursday
08:00 - 22:00
Friday
08:00 - 22:00
Saturday
08:00 - 22:00
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
Residential complex Sea Terra
Residential complex Sea Terra
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$153,781
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 120 m²
1 real estate object 1
Sea Terra is a complex of apartments located in the picturesque Tatlisu area of Northern Cyprus. The complex offers residents comfortable living conditions and direct access to the sea, which makes it attractive for both recreation and permanent residence.Location:Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus: A…
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$147,868
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU – A symbol of elegance and luxury in Northern Cyprus🌍Long Beach is one of the most picturesque and popular places in Northern Cyprus with a sandy beach with a length of 3 km.🏗NORTHERNLAND CONSTRUCTION is the leader in premium construction on the island.ProjectGRAND SAPPHIR…
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$233,573
Finishing options Finished
1 real estate object 1
Luxury, style and spectacular views at Panorama Long BeachDiscover a unique residence in the prestigious Panorama Long Beach complex – a place where modern design, first-class infrastructure and sea harmony create a perfect lifestyle.This exquisite 1+1 apartment is located on the 2nd floor o…
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$968,349
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villa in Modern Style with Panoramic ViewsThis unique villa combines architectural elegance, premium materials and thoughtful details, creating the perfect living space.Space and EleganceTotal area of the villa - 200 m2Spacious plot of 500 m2 with landscape design and automatic irr…
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$113,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Riverside Life Residence – Elite Life by the SeaRiverside Life Residence is a unique premium residential complex located in the heart of the dynamic Iskele region, just a 5-minute walk from the legendary Long Beach.The project combines modern architecture, autonomous infrastructure and a hig…
Our agents in Northern Cyprus
Sergey Antonovich
Sergey Antonovich
37 properties
