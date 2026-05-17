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Restaurants and cafes for sale in Northern Cyprus

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Restaurant 400 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Restaurant 400 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Shop for Sale at Girne Old Port, North Cyprus Located in North Cyprus, Girne Old Po…
$4,68M
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