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Offices for Sale in Northern Cyprus

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сommercial properties
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shops
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4 properties total found
Office 50 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 50 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Offices in a High-Visibility Location in Girne, North Cyprus Located in Girne, Kara…
$189,114
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Office 60 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 60 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Shops with High Rental Income in a Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the most de…
$182,299
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Office 90 m² in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 90 m²
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/3
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Office - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal…
$204,005
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Office 133 m² in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 133 m²
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 3/3
Property Summary - A Third floor Office. - Extending to approximately 122 sq. m. interna…
$278,333
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