  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Guzeloglu

Guzeloglu

Northern Cyprus, Lefkoşa Okullar yolu no.45
;
Guzeloglu
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2017
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe
Веб-сайт
Website
ozerayyatirim.com
About the developer

Özeray Investments, with over 30 years of experience in real estate, provides professional support to local and foreign investors in areas such as project development, apartment exchange projects, sale of land and their division in Northern Cyprus.

Our agents in Northern Cyprus
iuliia@ozerayyatirim.com
iuliia@ozerayyatirim.com
1 properties
Other developers
Tunalı İnşaat

Tunalı İnşaat was established in 1976 and was transformed into a family company in 2004 and became Tunalı İnşaat Şti. Ltd. Our  office is in  Nicosia. Our fields of activity including construction ,Adhesives, Sealants & Chemical Products and historical building restoration.  We have taken our place among the leading companies in the sector in a short period of time by providing quality and reliable service with the world brands Mapei, Gürallar and Stoper. Our company, which has over 3 million square meters of reference in the field of insulation, continues to grow with the mission of reliability, sustainability and business quality. Our vision is to be a company that is followed in the sector by constantly renewing itself, offering innovative, correct solutions and continuing its quality services without compromising the principle of honesty.

Recaioğlu Group

"For Your Quality of Life"

Recaioğlu Group was founded in 1985 in Girne, the pearl of Northern Cyprus.

Recaioglu Group is an investment company that offers a wide range of services in the field of construction, tourism and industry. Having superior knowledge and experience, Recaioglu Group together with its qualified personnel is one of the most vivid examples of entrepreneurial power and determination of success. 

Quality & Environmental requirements, Customer Satisfaction & On-time Delivery, Health & Safety have always been one of the most important concerns for the management of Recaioğlu Group. Recaioglu Group has always been a valuable example for sought after, professional experience and having a trusted brand identity on the island.

Mission

To increase the quality of life and standards of our country, to ensure customer satisfaction in the best way, to be open to advancement and developing innovation strategies.

Vision

To become a leading and trustworthy brand in the construction and investment sector of the 21st Century.

Kömürcügil Construction

Kömürcügil Construction Ltd. has been in the construction industry since 2003. The owner of the company Mustafa Kömürcügil had experience in the field by working in plaster and painting for over 30 years.

As the family company grew, the architect / director Ali Kömürcügil took on over 100 projects and therefore helped the company to grow.

In 2006 Kömürcügil Construction Ltd. joined the TRNC association of contactors. Since then the company became a well known brand for quality work, materials, maintenance and services.

As Kömürcügil Construction Ltd. our main goal is to create high quality constructions with the best materials for the most affordable prices. Of course while doing this, we pay attention to our clientele’s personal preferences. To be able to satisfy every clients choices, we have a wide variety of options to choose from in every step.

We construct high quality flats, villas, shops and offices. To this day we have done the construction to over 300 projects. We take pride in the fact we completed all of these before the due date to all our happy clients.

Alpcans Construction

Our company, which has been engaged in the sale of land, land parking and construction since 2003, has achieved successful results under the leadership of its founder, Yuksel Alpkan. In just a few years, Alpcans has successfully implemented quality projects. Projects such as Alpcan Towers at the Gemiconaga Lefka, Alpcan Towers Mira, Alpcan Prestige Houses in Guzelurt and Alpcan Towers Key West in Gaziveren are among our projects, who delight our customers and investors.

Realting.com
Go