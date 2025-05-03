  1. Realting.com
GP real estate

Northern Cyprus, Famagusta District
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
1 year 7 months
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:28
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
New buildings
Residential quarter Courtyard Platinum
Residential quarter Courtyard Platinum
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,113
The year of construction 2026
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$481,221
The year of construction 2023
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Residential quarter Aries Villa Stage 2
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,677
The year of construction 2024
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,311
Residential quarter Poseidon
Residential quarter Poseidon
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$468,556
Agencies nearby
Lux home cyprus
Northern Cyprus, Girne Belediyesi
Company's year of foundation 1998
New buildings 1 Residential property 71 Lands 5
Lux home cyprus is the leading real estate agency in Northern Cyprus, trusted by thousands of families in their search for real estate. If you are looking for apartments, bungalows, villas or land in the Esentepe, Kyrenia, Famagusta or Guzelyurt area in Northern Cyprus, you are in the rig…
Leave a request
Luxury Life
Northern Cyprus, Gazimagusa Belediyesi
Company's year of foundation 2013
New buildings 2
Hello, my name is Ali. It is Luxury Life is one of the leading real estate companies in Northern Cyprus.  -On the real estate market for 9 years. We are trusted and we justify.  -With our team of effective lawyers and immigration consultants, we will help you safely purchase property and o…
Leave a request
