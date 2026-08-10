Residential properties for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

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Residential properties for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
65
Girne Belediyesi
475
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
262
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
189
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951 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Brand-New Flats Close to the Sea in Girne Alsancak The city of Girne is located in …
$265,020
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for Sale in the Cozy and Family-Friendly Levent Citesi Complex A stunning vi…
$253,441
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
1 bedroom apartment for sale in Sun Valley – Cove Garden, Esentepe, North CyprusDiscover a m…
$146,578
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in Girne in a Complex with Private Swimming Pool Esentepe is a beautiful neighbor…
$541,058
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Mountain Views Apartments in North Cyprus Girne The apartments are in a project in …
$425,316
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Comfortable Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in Karşıyaka, Girne This unique pro…
$364,174
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Sea-Front Complex in Esentepe Girne The apartments are located in Esentepe, …
$442,284
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with Stylish Designs in a Comprehensive Complex in Karşıyaka Karşıyaka is a regio…
$504,543
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4 room house in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
4 room house
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 259 m²
$605,927
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Apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
Number in the database: 12791025
$168,232
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Penthouse 1 + 1 by the sea in the boutique complex EsentepeThis modern one bedroom penthouse…
$113,265
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1 room apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartments with Unobstructed Views in Esentepe Girne Cyprus is an island in the Mediterranea…
$154,134
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1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments Steps from the Sea with a Communal Pool in Bahçeli Esentepe Cyprus is the third l…
$186,768
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Buying 3+1 Villa in Esentepe Sun Valley will catch your attention!Luxury villa in the presti…
$866,145
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Houses in a Stylish Complex on the Main Road in North Cyprus Girne Luxury houses are …
$911,887
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool and Sea-Mountain View in Girne Recogn…
$173,143
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1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready 1+1 Loft-Style Bungalow in the Kyrenia Region, Lapta   The property is fully fur…
$92,580
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment 2+1 in Bakhceli cheaply attract your attention!We offer exclusive loft apartments …
$166,433
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Uninterrupted Sea View Villas in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern coast o…
$1,08M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of…
$158,965
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3 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea and Nature View Apartments in North Cyprus Girne The apartments are in a privileged pro…
$680,787
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in North Cyprus, Alsancak One of the mos…
$249,642
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
A finished loft-style apartment (two-level). Ideal for both permanent residence and as a tur…
$297,181
VAT
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Apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Вилла 4+1 в Кочане — Кочан! Просторт и полная тономность •сток с Кочаном — полная собственн…
$706,575
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
🌄 Villa 3+1 with a plot of 500 m2 and a roof terrace in Karagach district, KyreniaLocation.T…
$251,848
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2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean-View Apartments in Girne Esentepe for Sale Esentepe is the living nest and a M…
$324,265
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
🌊 Apartment 2+1 by the sea in the complex Sun Valley Cove GardenLocation.The apartment is lo…
$213,072
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
$258,566
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2 bedroom apartment in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
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1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Bahçeli Girne The island of Cyprus promises…
$194,094
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Property types in Girne District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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