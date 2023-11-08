Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

apartments
27
houses
5
32 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 24
Modern residence with a garden and swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Bogaz, Norther…
€109,622
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools, a beach club and a spa on the first sea line, Esentepe, N…
€182,626
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club at 600 meters from …
€184,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the se…
€122,541
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence with a swimming pool, a business center and a park, Tatlisu, Northern Cypru…
€156,140
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas, Alsancak, Northern Cyprus We offer apar…
€230,162
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Pool in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Pool
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a health complex near the beach, Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus The residence …
€146,309
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant near the beach, Yeni Bogazici, Northern …
€109,876
Villa Villa in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers two-level 2 + 1 apartments in a villa for two owners in Northern Cyprus…
€306,359
Villa Villa in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers two-level apartments 2 + 1 in villas for two owners in Northern Cyprus …
€578,035
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).T…
€153,758
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).…
€182,659
Villa Villa in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new 3 + 1 villas in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta…
€346,821
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new 2 + 1 apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famag…
€190,752
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers a new 3 + 1 apartment in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Fama…
€231,099
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).…
€254,336
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments and bungalows in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa regio…
€127,168
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta …
€242,775
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta …
€225,434
Villa Villa in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new villas in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).Th…
€867,053
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking in Loutros, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking
Loutros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/19
ID: CP-631   LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m …
€137,491
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta …
Price on request
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta …
€173,295
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta …
€72,833
Villa Villa in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new villas in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).Vill…
Price on request
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta …
€88,440
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta …
€146,243
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta) -…
€250,868
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).…
€171,677
Apartment in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta …
€439,249

