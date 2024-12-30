Northern Cyprus is becoming increasingly attractive as a property investment destination due to its combination of beautiful nature, developing infrastructure, and relatively affordable housing prices. In this review, we will look at five different properties located in key areas of this Mediterranean region: Iskele, Kasivera, Kyrenia, and Esentepe.

Modern Apartment in Iskele

This property is a compact 61 m² apartment located in the developing area of ​​Iskele, Famagusta. The apartment is on the 5th floor of a 13-story modern building.

The apartment has 2 rooms, including 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The layout provides for the functional use of space, making this apartment an ideal option for couples and those living alone.

The location of the property in Iskele provides easy access to the developing infrastructure of the area, including new shopping centers, restaurants, and beaches.

The price of this apartment is €135,000.

Spacious Apartment in a Resort Complex

2 bedroom apartment Kazivera, Northern Cyprus $223,990 3 Rooms 2 Bedrooms 1 bath 98 m²

This property is a spacious apartment of 98 m² (living area 70 m²), located in a large resort complex in the area of ​​Kazivera, Kyrenia. The complex is 1000 meters from the sandy beach.

The apartment has 3 rooms, including 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Particular attention should be paid to the extensive infrastructure of the complex: large swimming pools, garden, restaurant, bar, fitness center, and SPA.

The complex offers a number of unique features:

Swimming pools stretching along each block.

Apartments with access to the pool and garden on the ground floors.

Closed parking.

Access to the equipped beach.

The cost of this apartment is €210,000.

Apartment in Kyrenia

1 bedroom apartment Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus $173,766 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/2 Floor

This apartment is part of the modern residential complex CAESAR CLIFF, located in the picturesque village of Esentepe, Kyrenia district. The 50 m² one-bedroom apartment in Kyrenia is an ideal option for those who dream of a calm, measured lifestyle. The facility was built in 2023. The apartments offer breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and mountains, and an equipped beach is just 100 meters away.

Key advantages of the complex:

Rich infrastructure (gym, sports ground).

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Tennis court and bike path.

Restaurant and beach bar.

Children’s playground and barbecue areas.

A few words about the location of the property:

26 km from Kyrenia.

7 km to the largest golf course in Cyprus.

46 km to Ercan Airport.

5 km to Turtle Bay Beach.

The proposed terms for purchase: a down payment of 30%; and 0% installments for 36–84 months.

Price: €159,000 (€3180/m²).

Luxury Loft Casa del Mare, Kyrenia

2 bedroom apartment Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus $403,037 3 Rooms 2 Bedrooms 2 bath 98 m² 1/2 Floor

This property is a luxury apartment of 142 m² (living area 80 m²), located on the ground floor of a two-story building in the Casa del Mare project in Kyrenia.

The apartment has a unique loft layout with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Particular attention should be paid to the high-quality finishes and technical characteristics:

Luxurious equipped kitchen.

Built-in wardrobe.

Double glazed windows.

Composite and glass facade.

Central water supply, internet, air conditioning.

The complex offers a number of amenities: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a padel court, multi-functional sports facility.

The price of the loft is €297,361.

Penthouse in Esentepe, Kyrenia

Penthouse 1 bedroom Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus $161,800 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 112 m²

This property is a luxury penthouse of 112 m² (living area 65 m²), located in the picturesque area of ​​Esentepe, Kyrenia, just 200 meters from the beach and 1 km from the golf club.

The penthouse has 2 rooms, including 1 bedroom. Particular attention should be paid to the panoramic views of the sea and mountains that open from the apartment.

The property has a high level of comfort:

Central heating and air conditioning.

Fully furnished.

Double-glazed windows.

Video surveillance.

Roof terrace with the possibility of installing a barbecue area.

The complex offers a number of amenities: a swimming pool with sea views, a botanical garden, a tennis court, and a shuttle service to nearby attractions.

The price of the penthouse is €145,958.