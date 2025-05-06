Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
421
Bogazi
28
Bogazi
23
Spathariko
16
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Grand Sapphire Resort 2 - apartments with the best infrastructure in North CyprusFor sale, s…
$124,427
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 343 m²
Floor 21/23
Property description For sale penthouse on the 21st floor, with an area of ​​343.15 m2, wit…
$945,647
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$365,075
Apartment in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
The new residential complex located on the coast of the Northern Cyprus, near the village of…
$177,008
1 bedroom apartment in Arnadi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Arnadi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 10
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and…
$143,594
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
Investment Apartments in a Complex in North Cyprus İskele Cyprus is the third biggest island…
$187,624
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
$155,684
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 482 m²
Floor 28/28
Elegant Real Estate in a Hotel Concept Project in North Cyprus İskele The third largest isl…
$2,26M
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/13
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
$44,937
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 5/6
& nbshouses; If you want to live well in your own home, this. Great for both your own life a…
$89,206
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$74,766
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$339,204
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5
Apartments 1+1 in conjunction with full infrastructure, pools and restaurants of Caesar Res…
$82,926
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
studio, 46 ​​sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything in the finish:   built-in kitchen, half-stone,…
$114,460
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sygkrasi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sygkrasi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
If you want to live in a complex in your own house, this project will present townhouses and…
$69,063
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
A luxurious property located next to a sandy beach on the Mediterranean coast. These luxury …
$282,254
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/10
Properties in a Developed Project Near MacKenzie Beach in İskele İskele is one of the most p…
$204,888
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$63,361
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Real Estate within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Long Beach The stylish…
$189,884
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/28
Elegant Real Estate in a Hotel Concept Project in North Cyprus İskele The third largest isl…
$249,281
Villa 4 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
$138,242
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
$47,809
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylishly Designed Villas in Iskele Northern Cyprus Northern Cyprus is a peaceful country th…
$866,912
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
$72,577
2 bedroom apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$155,523
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/10
A Peaceful Life in Northern Cyprus İskele Long Beach Cyprus is the third largest island in t…
$219,271
3 bedroom townthouse in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of three floors (3+1), three bedrooms, 4 san. Uzla. On the 1st…
$385,101
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 16/25
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in the elite complex Querencia• Offered for sale apartment 2+1 in t…
$300,774
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/4
Grandiose project   located in the most favorite part of Northern Cyprus - Long Beach. A …
$120,745
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
Centrally Located Apartments in Iskele, North Cyprus Iskele is one of the unique towns on th…
$170,707
