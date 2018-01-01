About the developer

"For Your Quality of Life"

Recaioğlu Group was founded in 1985 in Girne, the pearl of Northern Cyprus.

Recaioglu Group is an investment company that offers a wide range of services in the field of construction, tourism and industry. Having superior knowledge and experience, Recaioglu Group together with its qualified personnel is one of the most vivid examples of entrepreneurial power and determination of success.

Quality & Environmental requirements, Customer Satisfaction & On-time Delivery, Health & Safety have always been one of the most important concerns for the management of Recaioğlu Group. Recaioglu Group has always been a valuable example for sought after, professional experience and having a trusted brand identity on the island.

Mission

To increase the quality of life and standards of our country, to ensure customer satisfaction in the best way, to be open to advancement and developing innovation strategies.

Vision

To become a leading and trustworthy brand in the construction and investment sector of the 21st Century.