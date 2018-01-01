  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Recaioğlu Group

Recaioğlu Group

Northern Cyprus, METE ADANIR CADDESI EMEK APT.№21 GIRNE
;
Recaioğlu Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1985
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
www.recaioglugroup.com
About the developer

"For Your Quality of Life"

Recaioğlu Group was founded in 1985 in Girne, the pearl of Northern Cyprus.

Recaioglu Group is an investment company that offers a wide range of services in the field of construction, tourism and industry. Having superior knowledge and experience, Recaioglu Group together with its qualified personnel is one of the most vivid examples of entrepreneurial power and determination of success. 

Quality & Environmental requirements, Customer Satisfaction & On-time Delivery, Health & Safety have always been one of the most important concerns for the management of Recaioğlu Group. Recaioglu Group has always been a valuable example for sought after, professional experience and having a trusted brand identity on the island.

Mission

To increase the quality of life and standards of our country, to ensure customer satisfaction in the best way, to be open to advancement and developing innovation strategies.

Vision

To become a leading and trustworthy brand in the construction and investment sector of the 21st Century.

Services

1.Design&Construction

2.Recaioğlu PVC

3.Recaioğlu Steal&Wrought iron

4.Recaioğlu Marbles&Granit

5.Recaioğlu Estates (sale and rent)

6.Recaioğlu Tourism

New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from € 116,896
53–75 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Recaioğlu Group

Four Vision development was established in 2017 by 4 family companies operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for more than 30 years in the construction sector The aim of starting the road is to produce more distinguished housing projects on the island of Cyprus by combining 4 companies operating in their own regions for years, and to achieve large projects, and to be urgent in the international market. The company operates in every region of Northern Cyprus in the field of build and sale.

The Four Seasons Life project comes to life in the most beautiful and natural place of the Mediterranean, which combines three continents with its unique location in the İskele region of Northern Cyprus. 

The project consist of 6 types of properties:

1.Studio apartments

2.One – bedroom apartments

3.One – bedroom (Loft) apartments

4.Two-bedroom apartments

5.Semi-detached Villas for 2 bedrooms

6.Semi-detached Villas for 3 bedrooms

7.Semi-detached Villas for 3 bedrooms with private pool

Facilities: Aqua Park, Gym, SPA, Children’s Playground, Water Sports, Beach Bar, Pool Bar, Restaurant

Four Seasons Life II consist of 326 units and includes studio apartments, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedrooms apartments. The project is being built in two stages: July 2023 and January 2024.

Four Seasons Life project is the winner of the Best Seafront Development 2019 by PROPERTYNC Awards. 

 

COLESIUM COURT DOĞANKÖY
Residential complex COLESIUM COURT DOĞANKÖY
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from € 65,302
56–136 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Recaioğlu Group

Colesium Court offers you a peaceful and quality life in the city, and at the same time away from the Girne city center. We offer you all the beauties of nature with its location intertwined with green and adjacent to blue. At the Colesium Court, where you will spend every hour with a different pleasure, you will make a difference to your life with mountain and sea views and you will enjoy life. The complex is located in Doğanköy and consists of 40 apartments. Therefore, it is ideal not only for investment but also for life. An underground parking is a big plus. If desired, the apartments can have their own storage room in the basement. There is also a large swimming pool on site. The territory is guarded by CCTV cameras, entrances and exits to the territory are controlled.

Offered for sale apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1. In one of the blocks, all apartments are designed as LOFT and have a second tier with their own terrace.

Our agents in Northern Cyprus
Iryna Solomon
Iryna Solomon
13 properties
Other developers
Alpcans Construction

Our company, which has been engaged in the sale of land, land parking and construction since 2003, has achieved successful results under the leadership of its founder, Yuksel Alpkan. In just a few years, Alpcans has successfully implemented quality projects. Projects such as Alpcan Towers at the Gemiconaga Lefka, Alpcan Towers Mira, Alpcan Prestige Houses in Guzelurt and Alpcan Towers Key West in Gaziveren are among our projects, who delight our customers and investors.

Tunalı İnşaat

Tunalı İnşaat was established in 1976 and was transformed into a family company in 2004 and became Tunalı İnşaat Şti. Ltd. Our  office is in  Nicosia. Our fields of activity including construction ,Adhesives, Sealants & Chemical Products and historical building restoration.  We have taken our place among the leading companies in the sector in a short period of time by providing quality and reliable service with the world brands Mapei, Gürallar and Stoper. Our company, which has over 3 million square meters of reference in the field of insulation, continues to grow with the mission of reliability, sustainability and business quality. Our vision is to be a company that is followed in the sector by constantly renewing itself, offering innovative, correct solutions and continuing its quality services without compromising the principle of honesty.

Kömürcügil Construction

Kömürcügil Construction Ltd. has been in the construction industry since 2003. The owner of the company Mustafa Kömürcügil had experience in the field by working in plaster and painting for over 30 years.

As the family company grew, the architect / director Ali Kömürcügil took on over 100 projects and therefore helped the company to grow.

In 2006 Kömürcügil Construction Ltd. joined the TRNC association of contactors. Since then the company became a well known brand for quality work, materials, maintenance and services.

As Kömürcügil Construction Ltd. our main goal is to create high quality constructions with the best materials for the most affordable prices. Of course while doing this, we pay attention to our clientele’s personal preferences. To be able to satisfy every clients choices, we have a wide variety of options to choose from in every step.

We construct high quality flats, villas, shops and offices. To this day we have done the construction to over 300 projects. We take pride in the fact we completed all of these before the due date to all our happy clients.

Realting.com
Go