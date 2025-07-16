North Symbol

We have been experienced participants in the North Cyprus real estate market for over 9 years, our experience on the island exceeds 15 years. We have seen how the country has developed and continues to develop, making huge strides forward. When you choose us as your partner and real estate consultant, you choose experience that we will be happy to share with you!
First of all, we build long-term relationships with our clients - whether they are guests or residents of Northern Cyprus! Rest assured that we will assist you in purchasing real estate at the best prices, as well as in full support during your stay on the island.
We provide the entire cycle of sales and management of real estate in order to obtain maximum profit for our investors.
CONSULTATION:
- Purchase, sale, rent
- Residential and commercial real estate
- Various transactions with land plots
Legal issues
HELP AT ALL STAGES OF PURCHASE:
- Selection of property
- Assistance with all financial issues (opening an account, transferring money, withdrawing cryptocurrency)
- Full transaction support by a licensed lawyer
AFTER-SALES SERVICE:
- Registration of the purchase and sale agreement
- Assistance in accepting the property from the developer
- Management of your property
- Assistance in activating utilities
ASSISTANCE IN RELOCATION:
- Registration of a residence permit
- Registration of a local driver's license
- Assistance in admission and selection of an educational institution
Our company occupies a leading position in the real estate market of Northern Cyprus, contact us and we will select a property for your purposes!