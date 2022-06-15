  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Lux home cyprus

Lux home cyprus

Northern Cyprus, 99400, Deniz Villarari Sit. №: 8 Эсентепе / Кирения - Северный Кипр
Share using:
QR
Lux home cyprus
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1998
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
luxhomecyprus.com
Company description

Lux home cyprus is the leading real estate agency in Northern Cyprus, trusted by thousands of families in their search for real estate.

If you are looking for apartments, bungalows, villas or land in the Esentepe, Kyrenia, Famagusta or Guzelyurt area in Northern Cyprus, you are in the right place!

Our team of real estate sales professionals will help you make the right choice of property, advise you at every stage of the purchase process, and make the process completely hassle-free:

We have already introduced hundreds of families to North Cyprus, successfully matching our clients with the right option for both investment and living as they desire.

Our success as a leading real estate agency in Northern Cyprus would not have been possible without our team and strong partnerships. It is precisely these relationships that allow us to provide our clients with the best real estate solutions.

Discover our extensive portfolio of both newly built and resale properties in Northern Cyprus.

Start your journey to a simpler life today!

Our agents in Northern Cyprus
Maryia Kursun
Maryia Kursun
69 properties
Roman Gerasimov
Roman Gerasimov
Agencies nearby
Elite Door Properties
102 properties

At Elite Door Properties we provide a professional solution for all real estate needs, including sales, rentals, and property management. We have over a decade of experience providing project consultations and investment solutions on three continents.

Address-Estate Cyprus
14 properties

We are running our business since 2015 and we have a team made up with the goal of team spirit capable of understanding the needs of the clients and a large portfolio including all estate in North Cyprus, Apartments in North Cyprus, Land in North Cyprus, investment in North Cyprus. We built our office in order to serve the market with highest quality in Cyprus estate business . We are able to meet the buyer and seller as well as provide different services for clients in need and search for different types of opportunities in investment in North Cyprus. We are the best address to stop by before deciding in Buying real estate in Famagusta, İskele, Kyrenia, Nicosia or all cities around North Cyprus.

Realting.com
Go