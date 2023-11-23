Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
The property has a stunning direct sea view. The property is around 1-5 km away from the cl…
€433,500
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€85,184
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking in Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking
Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 12/19
ID: CP-631   LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m …
€286,845
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking in Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking
Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/19
ID: CP-631   LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m …
€213,828
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking in Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking
Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 19
ID: CP-631   LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m …
€108,925
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with parking
Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/19
ID: CP-631   LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m …
€89,583
