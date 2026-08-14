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  3. Lefke District
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Residential properties for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

;
Lefke Belediyesi
77
Kazivera
40
Lefka
36
77 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Ready-made apartment 1+1 by the Sea in Aphrodite Park Residence will catch your attention!Th…
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2 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
🌊 Apartment 2 + 1 in the complex Aphrodite with sea views - the first line in the Gulf of Mo…
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2 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment in the elite complex Aphrodite Beach ResortSpacious apartment 2 + 1 is for sale in…
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment in Gaziveren in the project Aphrodite Park Residence will attract your attention!W…
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Stylish apartment in Aphrodite Park Residence on the Mediterranean coastFor sale stylish one…
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Apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Sale of a new studio from the owner in APHRODITE PARK RESIDENCE in North CyprusWe bring to y…
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 apartment by the sea in Coastal Heaven, Gaziver – investment and …
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3 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
North Cyprus property: 3+1 apartment on the first line of the sea in Aphrodite Beach Resort …
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3 room apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
$278,493
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2 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$98,616
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Apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Sale of a new studio from the owner in APHRODITE PARK RESIDENCE in North CyprusWe bring to y…
$73,289
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 apartment by the sea in Coastal Heaven, Gaziver – investment and …
$118,595
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 10/12
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Lefke North Cyprus The apartments ar…
$290,965
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2 room apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
$108,368
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
Real Estate for Sale in a Seafront Complex in Gaziveren Gaziveren has one of the longest bea…
$203,214
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 9/9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$578,760
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 13
Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren is a cha…
$424,698
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments Suitable for Short-Term Rentals in North Cyprus Gaziveren The apartments are loca…
$225,152
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/13
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in Lefke North Cyprus Lefke is a popular living space locat…
$256,203
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1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/13
Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren is a cha…
$206,056
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3 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Furnished Apartment with Garden in Gaziveren North Cyprus Located on the western c…
$237,499
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1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/14
Investment Apartments with Sea View in Lefke North Cyprus Located in Gaziveren town in Lefke…
$130,410
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1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/13
Furnished Apartments in an Exclusive Complex in North Cyprus Gaziveren is located in North C…
$93,351
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/14
Investment Apartments with Sea View in Lefke North Cyprus Located in Gaziveren town in Lefke…
$171,783
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/12
New luxury complex in North Cyprus in the Gulf of Morfu on the first coastlineSale from the …
$121,691
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 9/13
1-Bedroom Seafront Apartment Lifestyle in Aphrodite Wellness Project in Gaziveren This elega…
$183,313
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1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 13
Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren is a cha…
$202,059
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2 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 11/13
Apartments near the sea on Cyprus - Guzelyurt | 36 months.Huzelyurt is one of the most under…
$187,711
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/11
Real Estate in a Beachfront Health-Theme Complex in North Cyprus Lefke The real estate is s…
$351,991
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1 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/13
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in Lefke North Cyprus Lefke is a popular living space locat…
$116,456
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Property types in Lefke District

apartments

Properties features in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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