Alpcans Construction
Northern Cyprus, Halil Ağa Sk, Lefke 99770
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2003
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
About the developer
Our company, which has been engaged in the sale of land, land parking and construction since 2003, has achieved successful results under the leadership of its founder, Yuksel Alpkan. In just a few years, Alpcans has successfully implemented quality projects. Projects such as Alpcan Towers at the Gemiconaga Lefka, Alpcan Towers Mira, Alpcan Prestige Houses in Guzelurt and Alpcan Towers Key West in Gaziveren are among our projects, who delight our customers and investors.
Services
Wohnungen
New buildings
Our agents in Northern Cyprus
Other developers