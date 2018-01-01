Kazivera, Northern Cyprus

from € 74,297

34–229 m² 7 apartments

This is a magnificent project with Turkish certificate of ownership, built on 18 hectares of land, consisting of 20 floors, 4 blocks and 500 residences. ( 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 2 + 1 LOFT, 4 + 1 DUPLEX, 4 + 1DUPLEX PENTHAUS>

The project includes many additional services. Among these additional services: reception, resort ( apartment rental ), housekeeping, 24-hour facility security, yacht pier, beach management, taxi, car rental, car parking with closures and open options, as well as warehouses that can be rented in the basement.

Active Life

And also, the Fitness Center ( 300 m2 ), a football field, a tennis court, a basketball court, a beach volleyball court, a mini golf course, a hiking and cycling path, the possibility of renting bicycles and ATVs, places for fishing, kitesurfing, scuba diving, sailing and water in the territory. , There are rooms for sports.