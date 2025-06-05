Panah Group is a construction company operating primarily in Northern Cyprus. The company creates high-quality residential projects tailored to local and international investors. Their portfolio includes a variety of properties such as villas and apartments, with notable projects like Magnolia Residence, Aventus Residence, and Sparda Villas located in regions like İskele, Famagusta, and Yeniboğaziçi.
Panah Group emphasizes trust, professionalism, honesty, and sustainability. Its mission is to build on a foundation of trust and create the best places to live.
panahgroup.com
At Panah, clients are offered a complete real estate experience— from selling luxurious, family-friendly villas designed for comfort and warmth,
to boutique-style holiday apartments tailored to individual tastes. The after-sales team provides full support with furnishing, interior design, and
smart home integration. Additionally, the rental department ensures hassle-free leasing through professional tenant selection, lease
management, and ongoing maintenance.