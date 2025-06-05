  1. Realting.com
Panah Construction

Northern Cyprus, Agios Sergios
;
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Türkçe
About the developer

Panah Group is a construction company operating primarily in Northern Cyprus. The company creates high-quality residential projects tailored to local and international investors. Their portfolio includes a variety of properties such as villas and apartments, with notable projects like Magnolia Residence, Aventus Residence, and Sparda Villas located in regions like İskele, Famagusta, and Yeniboğaziçi.
Panah Group emphasizes trust, professionalism, honesty, and sustainability. Its mission is to build on a foundation of trust and create the best places to live.
panahgroup.com

Services

At Panah, clients are offered a complete real estate experience— from selling luxurious, family-friendly villas designed for comfort and warmth,

to boutique-style holiday apartments tailored to individual tastes. The after-sales team provides full support with furnishing, interior design, and

smart home integration. Additionally, the rental department ensures hassle-free leasing through professional tenant selection, lease

management, and ongoing maintenance.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 13:41
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Northern Cyprus
Solmaz ASL
Solmaz ASL
