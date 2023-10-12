Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

apartments
74
houses
15
89 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€155,293
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex with all amenities in the Iskele area on the coast of Northern Cyp…
€106,500
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 5-room villa of 293 m² with its own plot of land of 400 m² 1 …
€571,527
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 4-room villa of 219 m² with its own plot of land of 300 m² 1 …
€488,973
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
4-room bungalow 200 m² with its own plot of land 400 m² 1 kilometer from the sea. The comple…
€476,272
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Construction of the complex, consisting of 28 detached villas, will begin in July 2023.. Its…
€565,754
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments such as studios and penthouses…
€94,000
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€97,811
1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
КВАРТИРА С ИДЕАЛЬНОЙ ИНФРАСТРУКТУРОЙ РЯДОМ С МОРЕМ: В продаже готовая к заселению квартира …
€140,191
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Инфраструктура резорта: Открытая парковка; Крытый и открытый бассейны; Детский бассейн; …
€140,191
Villa 2 room villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Вилла класса люкс. Проект "Four Seasons Life", который предлагает четыре сезона роскошной ж…
€525,717
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Двухспальные апартаменты в комплексе EDELWEISS — это комплекс класса люкс с широким спектром…
€157,715
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Двухспальневые апартаменты в комплексе EDELWEISS — это комплекс класса люкс с широким спектр…
€157,715
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Дом расположен в центре города в спальном районе, в пешей доступности школа Near East. Йени …
€110,984
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Инфраструктура: Открытый бассейн длинной 80 м; Крытый бассейн; СПА, баня, сауна; Тренаже…
€268,700
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Апартаменты 2+1 Лофт таунхаус в строящемся, современном комплексе La Isla Villas расположенн…
€233,652
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€105,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€102,468
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€107,126
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 5
Комплекс «Парк Резиденс». Комплекс находится в 200 метрах от песчаного берега Лонг-Бич. Со…
€181,649
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой и мебелью: Холодильник;…
€87,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Студия в резиденции "Королевская жизнь" у моря. Продажа с техникой: Холодильник; Кондицио…
€75,400
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The following layouts are p…
€138,666
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€140,308
1 room studio apartment with balcony in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/11
New studio apartment in complex with developed infrastructure (pools, kids playgrounds, gym,…
€81,500
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele area. The proje…
€114,500
3 room apartment with parking in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project of a residential complex in the popular area of Iskele. The project…
€137,500
