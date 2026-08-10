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Residential properties for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

;
apartments
861
houses
34
895 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/16
Studio Apartment in Royal Life (Poseidon), Northern Cyprus Fully furnished with all ap…
$73,365
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex with Swimming Pool in İskele With its crystal-clear turquo…
$198,087
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/17
Fully Furnished 2+1 Sea View Apartment in Riverside Life 🌊🌴 A stylish and fully furnished…
$208,066
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/15
Ready Studio in Sky Deluxia Life — Long Beach 🌊 A fully furnished and ready-to-move-in st…
$104,874
VAT
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2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 5/11
$218,733
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2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/11
$222,129
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Studio with Sleeping Niche and Pool View in Caesar Resort III 🌴🏊 A stylish studio apartme…
$87,537
VAT
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Studio in Park Residence near Long Beach - real estate in North Cyprus by the seaNorth Cypru…
$107,935
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2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 13/22
$260,170
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate in a Developed Complex in İskele North Cyprus İskele is a popular investment cen…
$290,093
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale in a Mixed-Use Project in İskele Long Beach İskele, the shining star of …
$214,267
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 13/16
$178,654
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Studio with sea views for sale in Royal Life Residence, Long Beach, IskeleFully furnished st…
$73,289
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/16
$146,048
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 18/22
$193,599
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 10
Properties in a Developed Project Near MacKenzie Beach in İskele İskele is one of the most p…
$137,223
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 6/8
Urgent sale - 2+1 apartment in Park Resident, Long BeachPrice: £145,000 VAT and traffic paid…
$195,464
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 47 m²
Description of the site: A large-scale luxury residential and resort complex near Long Beach…
$168,272
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/31
Sea View 1+1 Apartment in Grand Sapphire Resort 🌊✨ A stylish 1-bedroom apartment is avail…
$184,589
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/11
A cozy studio apartment is available for sale in Caesar Resort, Aspasianus Block, located in…
$60,260
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/11
$222,129
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2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 11/16
$268,321
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 12/16
$163,031
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 21/22
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5
Spacious 2+1 Apartment with Two Bathrooms — Caesar Resort VI 🌴🌊 A bright 2+1 apartment in…
$123,411
VAT
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Villa in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 250 m²
Description of object: 3+1 Villa in La Isla Villas, North Cyprus Modern and spacious 3-bedr…
$460,121
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 19/22
$196,995
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 65 m²
Description of object: ✨ Courtyard - Elegant 1+1 Apartment in a Premium Resort-Style Complex…
$160,385
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Affordable 1+1 Apartment in Caesar Resort VI 🌴☀️ A 1-bedroom apartment is available for s…
$70,526
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in Caesar Resort 6 - North Cyprus property by the seaNorth Cyprus re…
$213,205
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