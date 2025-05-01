Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
129
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
109
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
86
Municipality of Platanias
41
112 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in Crete with 2 Pools & Jacuzzi – €294K for 1/6 Ownership At owners.gr, with the co…
$334,651
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 147m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
$833,608
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
$652,351
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in village of Crete. This villa of 220 sq. meters can be seperated into 2 sma…
$1,12M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
$2,24M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,36M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 rooms in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale villa of 200m2 in Rethymnon Prefecture. The villa has light-filled interi…
$656,002
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, CreteLocation:Rethymno, Crete…
$429,953
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 li…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,57M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/1
On a plot of 90sq.m there is a maisonette of approximately 138sq.m with a garage and parking…
$382,202
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aroni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aroni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,25M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
$395,787
Townhouse in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 maisonettes close to Rethymno on a 4100 sqm plot that combines a sea and mountain…
$669,620
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists …
$518,429
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fodele, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (138sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$524,564
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 151m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
$894,040
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$834,995
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete. This 4 bed…
$1,79M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Amazing Sea View House / Villa Chania Crete Greece Property   Villa of 100 sqm for sal…
Price on request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ano Rodakino, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ano Rodakino, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$178,808
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale detached house 275sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 3 apartm…
$784,611
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,61M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Kalamitsi Amigdalou, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kalamitsi Amigdalou, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
A historic stone house is available for sale in the picturesque village of Kalamitsi Amygdal…
$920,788
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nerochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nerochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Detached House with Unobstructed Views and Privacy in Chania Prefecture!A detached…
$291,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kournas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kournas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$387,974
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 25
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
$954,639
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$500,997
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
$3,81M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$374,396
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

