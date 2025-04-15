Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Greece

2 bedroom house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Agios Nicolaos village 1000 meters from the sandy bea…
$396,389
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4690 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 690.000 . This 300…
$714,881
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$273,320
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Basement consists of . Gro…
$2,09M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$88,571
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4691 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Agios Nikolaos for € 690.000 . This 300…
$714,881
5 bedroom house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
This luxury villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete is located in the area of Mochlos, above…
$3,96M
Cottage 5 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
$240,273
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$207,864
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$678,433
2 bedroom house in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in suburbs of Agios Nicolaos village 3 km to it only 40 meters from the…
$317,111
