  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Tybakio Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Tybakio Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 living ro…
$1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located in the quiet village of Pitsidia. The tot…
$768,907
3 bedroom house in Kamilari, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kamilari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful villa for sale in Kamilari,Heraklion built on a hillside,  looking at the South …
$494,297
4 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located in the quiet village of Pitsidia in south…
$1,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Festos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
$1,68M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Kamilari, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kamilari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This is a spectacular villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete, located in the village of Kamilari…
$891,381
2 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This amazing newly built villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located in the quiet village …
$977,611
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Festos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Unique and spacious corner home in Kalithea Halkidiki 600 m to the seaside in a  complex of …
$198,198
3 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This unique stone villa for sale is located on the outskirts of Pitisidia and has views of t…
$961,284
4 bedroom house in Pitsidia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pitsidia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful villa for sale in Pitsidia,Heraklion in South Crete, of 170sqms living space in …
$1,19M
5 bedroom house in Kalamaki, Greece
5 bedroom house
Kalamaki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This amazing villa for sale in Kalamaki, Heraklion, is a large and newly built villa develop…
$1,32M
House in Municipality of Festos, Greece
House
Municipality of Festos, Greece
Area 176 m²
Unique plot with an old building - one of the few left and available in the center of Pitsid…
$131,890
