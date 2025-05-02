Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

23 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa with a private pool 400sqm in the Municipality of Hersonissos. Th…
$921,866
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 347 m²
Floor -1/3
🏡 Offered For Sale: Underground Villa "IDILE" 347,85m2 - Luxury Living in Hersonissos Discov…
$2,18M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/1
Offered for sale is luxurious villa with a private swimming pool, in Chersonissos area, Hera…
$2,24M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$197,274
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 379 m²
Floor -1/3
🌴 Offered For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteWelc…
$3,35M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa 330m² in Crete (Piskopiano, Hersonissos) A rare opportunity for absolute privac…
$2,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale - New Project: Your Serene Retreat in Chersonissos, Crete, GreeceWe are pleased to …
$502,228
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
$102,989
Villa 10 rooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 10 rooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 726 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered For Sale: Two Unparalleled luxury beachfront villas of 379sqm and 347sqm in Chersoni…
$5,81M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with …
$406,016
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
$2,24M
5 bedroom house in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
5 bedroom house
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This luxury villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located next to Hersonissos area, offering…
$3,73M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$272,268
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three storey villa of 268sqm in Hersonissos region. The villa has frontage on an a…
Price on request
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Newly built villa for sale in Crete. The villa has a total area of 130sqm and is located on …
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists …
$518,429
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 147m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
$833,608
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Panoramic Sea-View Villa in Port of Chersonissos, CreteDiscover a rare gem in the …
$1,48M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale - New Project: Your Serene Retreat in Chersonissos, Crete, GreeceWe are pleased to …
$486,027
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$500,997
5 bedroom house in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
5 bedroom house
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This luxury villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located next to Hersonissos, offering deep…
$2,75M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/3
For Sale: Newly Built 151m² Villa on a Private 600m² Plot with Sea Views in Chersonissos, Cr…
$894,040
Properties features in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
