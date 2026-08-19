Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kissamos
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kissamos, Greece

;
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kallergiana, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kallergiana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This lovely property for sale is located in Marediana, Kissamos, Chania, set on a quiet hill…
$447,932
Leave a request
House in Kissamos, Greece
House
Kissamos, Greece
These villas for sale in Chania, Kissamos, are a fantastic investment opportunity. The proje…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Kissamos, Greece
1 bedroom house
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This exclusive project offers a unique opportunity to experience luxurious living by the Aeg…
$359,398
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom house in Kissamos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This traditional classic style house for sale in Kastelli, Kissamos, Chania, is a very well …
$412,875
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kissamos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa of 100 sqm for sale in Sfinari, Kissamos. The area of ​​the plot is 2 acres. There is …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go