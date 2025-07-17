Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

30 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 For Sale – Villa B7 at BOMO AN ResidencesYour Private Hillside Escape in Traditional Gouve…
$308,039
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious 4-Story Seafront Villa in Heraklion, Crete – Just 10 Meters from the Beach!Experie…
$1,84M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 590 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 590 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,96M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/1
Luxurious Villa for Sale in the Countryside of Heraklion, Crete!We are pleased to present a …
$1,84M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey villa, consisting of a ground floor separated from the rest of the house…
$1,96M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a comfortable and cozy house for a large family, located on the northern c…
$681,478
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 For Sale: Detached House in Gouves, Heraklion, CreteAn exceptional detached house of 243 s…
$404,816
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa is 400sqm on a plot of 890sqm and consists of a ground fl…
$1,25M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a comfortable home for a large family, located on the north coast of Crete, next to…
$679,766
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Villa in Voro, Gouves, Heraklion, CreteDiscover luxury and tranquility in this uni…
$1,05M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bedroom, one sho…
$460,858
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
A 3-storey villa with an area of ​​150 sq.m on the island of Crete is sold. The first floor …
$669,928
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale is a beautiful, stunning 3-storey townhouse located in a gated premium complex, jus…
$496,671
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor -2/4
Modern semi-child mezzanine in the municipality of Hersonissos, Heraklion, Crete.The house i…
$460,864
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The ground floor consists of on…
$3,70M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
### Stunning 3-Story Townhouse for Sale in Heraklion, CreteDiscover the epitome of coastal l…
$495,423
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa for sale in the suburb of Heraklion, Crete We are pleased to offer a unique opp…
$1,88M
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 570 m²
Property Code: HPS506 - Villa FOR SALE in Gouves Center for € 1.200.000 . This 570 sq. m. f…
$1,39M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one be…
$462,019
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 480 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale is a beautiful, stunning 4-storey villa located ALL 10 meters from the sandy beache…
$2,08M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a beautiful villa with a private pool in the area of Skotino, Heraklion, Cr…
$611,020
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 420 m²
Property Code: HPS2460 - House FOR SALE in Chersonisos Center for € 600.000 . This 420 sq. …
$697,446
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/1
Modern Semi-Detached Maisonette 212m² in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete.An excellent opportunit…
$440,380
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For Sale: Unique Detached House with Private Pool – Skotino, Heraklion, CreteDiscover this e…
$603,291
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$668,244
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa of 450 sq. m in Heraklion. It is an impeccably designed luxurious…
$3,44M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale 450 square meters in Heraklion. This is a luxurious house with impeccable d…
$3,45M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: Villa in Voro, Guves, Heraklion, Crete. Discover luxury and tranquility in this un…
$1,05M
Properties features in Gouves Municipal Unit, Greece

