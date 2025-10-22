Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece

22 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sisses, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sisses, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 277 m²
One of the most exquisite villas on the island of Rhodes with stunning sea views, located ne…
$791,784
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Semi-detached Maisonette with Private Pool in Panormo, Rethymno This lovely semi-d…
$384,734
3 bedroom townthouse in Panormos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor -2/2
🌟 Front-Sea Semi-Detached Villa in Panormos, Crete – A Rare Opportunity for Living and Inv…
$397,950
2 bedroom house in Panormos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
In the area of Panormos, which is located 20 km from city Rethymno , is available for sale a…
$246,401
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for Sale – Rethymno A luxurious 3-bedroom villa with private pool, perfect for a…
$687,049
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roumeli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roumeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for Sale A unique opportunity for personal residence or investment in Crete! Dis…
$438,915
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Semi-Detached Maisonette with Private Pool in Panormo, Rethymno This beautifu…
$388,429
2 bedroom house in Agios Mamas, Greece
2 bedroom house
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The house is located in the center of all year round lively Agios Mamas village 2500 meters …
$172,466
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Brand New Semi-Detached Villa Just 100 Meters from the Sea in Rethymnon, Crete …
$338,905
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor -1/3
Offered for sale: charming three-storey villa with stunning views in Rethymno, Crete! Locati…
$498,291
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: New Townhouse just 100 meters from the sea in Rethymno, Crete A unique opportunity…
$339,174
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethym…
$474,029
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
Offered for sale : Modern two-storey villa with private pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Re…
$479,532
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vlichada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vlichada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa for sale - Rethymno Luxury villa with 3 bedrooms and private pool, perfect for a holid…
$686,027
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roumeli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roumeli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa for sale A unique opportunity to live or invest in Crete!We present a two-storey villa…
$438,262
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sisses, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sisses, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This modern villa is just one of the villas that make up a complex of four similar villas fo…
$989,730
3 bedroom townthouse in Panormos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor -2/3
🌟 Front-Sea Semi-Detached Villa in Panormos, Crete – A Rare Opportunity for Living and Inv…
$397,950
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale: Modern two-storey villa with private pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethymno, C…
$474,842
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bali, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bali, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$760,786
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bali, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bali, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one…
$757,420
Villa 2 bedrooms in Panormos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Charming 3-Storey Villa with Stunning Views in Rethymno, Crete! Location: R…
$497,437
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor -1/2
For Sale: Modern 2-Storey Villa with Private Pool in Rethymno, Crete Location: Rethy…
$478,710
Properties features in Municipality of Milopotamos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
