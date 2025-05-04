Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Gazi Municipal Unit, Greece

30 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
TOP TOP
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in Crete with 2 Pools & Jacuzzi – €294K for 1/6 Ownership At owners.gr, with the co…
$334,651
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
$1,88M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,61M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This amazing stone villa in Heraklion for sale is located in the area of Lygaria, 500 meters…
$417,407
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 372 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of …
$1,18M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: HPS4280 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for € 1.500.000 . This 250 sq. …
$1,64M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
$652,351
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (112 sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain…
$429,661
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (156sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$998,668
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor -1/4
For Sale: Stunning Detached House in Heraklion, Crete – A Private Retreat Amidst Olive Grove…
$352,635
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fodele, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (144sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fodele, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (150sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,01M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete. This 4 bed…
$1,79M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$782,285
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant 3-Storey Villa with Panoramic Views in Crete – 510 sq.m.Nestled in an idyllic locati…
$1,35M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 582 m²
Floor -1/3
Exclusive Estate for Sale in Northern Crete, GreeceLocation: Agios Myronas, Municipality of …
$1,85M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A four bedroom villa for sale in Lygaria,Heraklion built on a hillside with unobstructed spe…
$876,554
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fodele, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (138sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$524,564
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Floor 3/1
Discover the epitome of luxury at this villa in Heraklion, Crete that redefines modern livin…
$1,69M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leaving…
$1,72M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
House
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Area 4 500 m²
- Four Independent Villas - Three Studio Apartments - Main Building with two swimming pool…
$1,48M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor -1/2
Offered For Sale: Charming Villa in the Heraklion Prefecture, Crete!This distinctive villa s…
$520,888
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a villa with magnificent views of the sea and the gulf of Crete, surrounded by past…
$1,33M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Agia Pelagia, Greece
4 bedroom house
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This stone villa for sale in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion is a beautiful villa with pool. Set on …
$508,915
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (163sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$614,969
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 432 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$974,177
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (151sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
$1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement consis…
$635,035
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

