Houses for sale in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

Sitia Municipal Unit
25
Analipsi Municipal Unit
4
29 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one …
$121,350
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 …
$100,459
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 500 square meters on the island of Crete. The cott…
$801,012
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa of 650 sq.m in the center of Sitia, near the traditional port. It consists of a…
$840,984
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 378 square meters on the island of Crete. The firs…
$1,72M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 storey Villa in Crete. The villa is 200 sqm, built in 2019. It also has 140sqm of…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 161 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$565,083
Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for sale in Sitia Crete.The villa is built on two levels. On the first level yo…
$1,36M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse with an area of 80 square meters on the island of Crete is for sale. The townhouse…
$125,873
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 403 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Villa for sale in CreteVilla consists of two levels. On the first level there is a sp…
$1,49M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,57M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 216 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The basement consists of a livi…
$572,152
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 288 m²
Two Traditional Stone Houses in Petras, Sitia, CreteA unique property full of character, in …
$1,21M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/1
It is offered for sale the construction of a villa with an area of 400 square meters with a …
$2,86M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$115,109
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale luxury villa on the island of Crete.The villa consists of two separate hous…
$1,22M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
The Villa is a unique project made to the highest standards of construction overlooking the …
$4,01M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, …
$732,563
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 216 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of living room, 2 store…
$523,259
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Proposed sale of the construction of the villa with area 400 sq.m with a land size of 4020 s…
$2,79M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury villa with an area of 650 square meters in the center of Sitia, next to the tradition…
$915,443
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse of 93 sq.m. on the island of Crete is for sale. The townhouse is located on 2 leve…
$171,646
4 bedroom house in Mochlos, Greece
4 bedroom house
Mochlos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This is an amazing villa for sale in Lasithi, Crete, located in the seaside village of Mochl…
$1,68M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Property Code: HPS5461 - Villa FOR SALE in Sitia Mochlos for € 3.500.000 . This 550 sq. m. …
$3,71M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$170,209
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters on the isla…
$109,853
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
This villais a unique property, completed to the highest standards of both construction and …
$3,66M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 50 square meters on the island of Crete. The first…
$122,440
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 161 square meters on the island of Crete. The grou…
$617,924
