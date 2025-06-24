Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Tylissos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Tylissos Municipal Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 500 m²
🏡 KEFALAS VILLAS - Modern houses in the village of Kefalas, Crete📍Location: Kefalas, Apokoro…
$440,774
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 582 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$858,348
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-storey house for sale in Heraklion, Crete Discover this magnificent three-storey house l…
$668,314
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$2,77M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 582 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The ground f…
$860,511
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor -2/3
Detached House for Sale in Heraklion, Crete, GreeceDiscover this stunning 3-storey detached …
$666,553
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The cott…
$2,77M
Properties features in Tylissos Municipal Unit, Greece

