Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Rethymnon
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece

Rethymno
8
House Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sphakaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sphakaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered For Sale - Bungalow - Your Serene Seaside Retreat in Rethymno Beach, Island of Crete…
$300,204
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skaleta, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 3
Offered For Sale: Charming Villa in the Rethymno Prefecture, Crete!This distinctive stone-bu…
$527,317
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Prinos, Greece
Townhouse
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 maisonettes close to Rethymno on a 4100 sqm plot that combines a sea and mountain…
$669,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gerani, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, 2 s…
$925,815
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Pigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
For Sale – Exclusive Property in Platanias, Rethymno AreaLocated just 150 meters from the st…
$628,710
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Eleutherna, Greece
3 bedroom house
Eleutherna, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This amazing stone villa for sale in Rethymno, is located in the village of Eleutherna. The …
$395,438
Leave a request
House in Zouridi, Greece
House
Zouridi, Greece
This fully renovated stone villa for sale in Rethymno Crete is located in the village of Zou…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Skaleta, Greece
3 bedroom house
Skaleta, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
$867,767
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Xiro Chorio, Greece
7 bedroom house
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
These are 2 amazing residences for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, located in the serene village o…
$521,014
Leave a request
House in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
House
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
This unique home for sale in Rethymno, is located in one of the most central alleys of the O…
$678,553
Leave a request
House in Maroulas, Greece
House
Maroulas, Greece
This is a unique restored stone mansion for sale in Western Crete. It is located in the cent…
$650,280
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished two-story villa of 209 sq.m. for sale in Giannoudi, Rethymno, set in a lus…
$964,950
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kato Valsamonero, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Gerani, Greece
4 bedroom house
Gerani, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This luxury modern villa for sale in Rethimno, Gerani, Crete is located on a nice slope at t…
$2,62M
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Adele, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Adele, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious 6-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Olive Grove Near Rethymno, CreteIntroducing an excep…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This is an amazing off-plan complex of 5 maisonettes for sale in Rethymnon, Crete. Its const…
$573,115
Leave a request
House in Kyrianna, Greece
House
Kyrianna, Greece
For sale in Kyrianna a detached house, situated on a 503.28 sq.m. plot, featuring a traditio…
$107,773
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chamalevri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chamalevri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Prines, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Prines, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of living room, on…
$436,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom house in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bedroom house
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
In Agios Dimitrios, a tourist village, 10km away from Rethymno, there is for sale a traditio…
$72,359
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Roussospiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This newly renovated villa for sale in Roussospiti, Rethymnon, is a very comfortable and bri…
$587,665
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Adele, Greece
3 bedroom house
Adele, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Just 10 kilometers from the city of Rethymno, this two-story detached house with a total are…
$188,763
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. Aunique 450m2 stone-built Villa, designe…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
The property is located at the edge of a beautiful south west Cretan village and sits on a s…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom house in Roussospiti, Greece
5 bedroom house
Roussospiti, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This beautiful villa for sale in Rethymnon is located in the village of Roussospiti, an area…
$406,422
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
7 bedroom house
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, located in the village of Tria Monastir…
$1,32M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Roustika, Greece
4 bedroom house
Roustika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This beautiful property in Roustika, Rethymnon for sale has a living space of 322 sqms in to…
$667,244
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kastellos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kastellos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Rethymnon

villas
cottages

Properties features in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go