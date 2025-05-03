Houses for sale in Rethymno, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room cottage in Pigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
For Sale – Exclusive Property in Platanias, Rethymno AreaLocated just 150 meters from the st…
$628,710
House in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
House
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
This unique home for sale in Rethymno, is located in one of the most central alleys of the O…
$678,553
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished two-story villa of 209 sq.m. for sale in Giannoudi, Rethymno, set in a lus…
$964,950
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,36M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,63M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. Aunique 450m2 stone-built Villa, designe…
$1,63M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
The property is located at the edge of a beautiful south west Cretan village and sits on a s…
$2,58M
7 bedroom house in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
7 bedroom house
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, located in the village of Tria Monastir…
$1,32M
